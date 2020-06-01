Delhi govt to launch app to check availability of COVID-19 dedicated beds, ventilators

New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said the government is set to launch an app tomorrow through which people will be able to track the number of available beds and ventilators in various hospitals to treat COVID-19 patients.

"While health services have collapsed across several parts of the world and our country, your Chief Minister assures you that if someone tests positive for COVID-19, do not worry we have made arrangements for beds," said Kejriwal.

"Around three-four days ago I had said that 9,500 beds will be arranged till June 5 and we have around 2,300 patients currently. You will get to know the number of available beds and ventilators available in the hospitals here via an app. We will launch the app tomorrow," he added.

The Chief Minister further stated that Delhi borders will be sealed for the next week and only essential services are exempted.

"If we open borders, people from across the states will come to Delhi for medical treatment and all the available beds will be occupied," said Kejriwal.

He stated that apart from whatever was allowed till now, barbershops and salons will be opened but spas will remain closed.

"We were following odd-even rule for shops in markets but the Central government has not stated any such rule, so all shops can open now," he added. (ANI)

