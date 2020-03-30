Delhi govt to provide accommodation to doctors on COVID-19 duty at Hotel Lalit

New Delhi [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Delhi government has adopted a new arrangement for ensuring the safety of doctors who are at the frontline in the battle againt COVID-19.

The entire medical teams engaged in treating COVID-19 patients at Lok Nayak and GB Pant Hospitals are being provided accommodation at Hotel Lalit.

According to Health Minister Satyendar Jain, this step is being taken to ensure safety of the doctors and their families.

Further, the government has asked the medical teams to work in two shifts - first from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm and the second from 6:00 pm to 8:00 am.

The Health Minister further said that doctors, nurses and paramedical staff would work for 14 consecutive days without any leave or break and will be given 14 days leave after this period. During this period, the hospital will arrange the stay for them. Twenty-one hospitals have been identified by the Delhi government where these rules will be applicable.



According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased to 53 on Monday. (ANI)







