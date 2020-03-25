Delhi govt to provide e-passes to those catering essentials during lockdown: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the state government will provide e-passes to those providing essentials during the 21-day lockdown period.

A person has to dial 1031 to avail the e-pass.

"To continue the availability of essential services for all, we have decided to give e-pass to all those who are involved in such professions but do not have any ID. You can reach out to us at 1031 to avail the e-pass," Kejriwal said while addressing a digital press conference.

"It is the government's responsibility that essential services are provided to all. For people who are working during the 21-day lockdown, and have government IDs, they will be allowed to move in the city if they show their government IDs. Private hospital and media IDs will also work," he added.

Kejriwal also said that people do not need any pass for walking up to their local grocery shops.

"People who buy from their local grocery shops - located in their neighbourhood or colonies, do not need curfew passes. People do not need any pass for walking up to their local grocery shops. You can buy vegetables, medicines, milk and other things from your local grocery shops," he said.

Commenting upon the recent reports of landlords threatening to evict doctors and nurses from their houses, he said, "Some landlords in our city are threatening to evict doctors and nurses from their houses. They are saying they will (medical personnel) spread COVID-19. It won't be tolerated. God forbid, if someone gets infected from your house then they, and no one else, will come to your rescue."

The Chief Minister also urged the people to strive through the 21 day period and said, "There will be difficulties but we will have to fight together. Adhere to lockdown provisions and do not step out of your homes unnecessarily."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, the Prime Minister said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)