Delhi govt to provide Rs. 1 crore to family of MCD teacher who dies of COVID-19

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that Delhi government will give an amount of Rs. 1 crore to the family of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) school teacher who died of COVID-19 on May 4.



Vaikali Sarkar who was contract teacher at MCD school died at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital where she was admitted since May 2. Her test reports came positive on May 5, after her death.



"Vaikali Sarkar who was working as a contract teacher with the MCD school was one of the frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19. She had died on May 4 due to this infection. She came in contact with coronavirus during her duty. We all salute her and we are proud of such corona warriors who are risking their lives in the fight against COVI-19. We will provide an amount of Rs. 1 crore to the family of Vaikali as a mark of honour," said Kejriwal.



"She was living in Delhi's Rohini and she was assigned the duty to help Delhi government in providing food to needy people at a hunger relief centre. We came to know that she is ill on April 25 and she was admitted to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini and later shifted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital on May 2 where she died on May 4. Her test reports came positive on May 5, after her death," he added.



Earlier on April 1, the Delhi government had announced that a compensation of Rs 1 crore will be given to the families of those losing their lives while combating COVID-19 including health workers, civil defence personnel, teachers, policemen and firemen.



Kejriwal further said that the government is helping all the needy people during the lockdown. "We are sending Rs. 5,000 to construction workers. We have sent it in the last month," he added.



Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that a total of 13 deaths and 406 new positive cases were reported in Delhi in 24 hours till midnight yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 7639 and deaths to 86.



"A total of 383 people have been cured/discharged yesterday taking the total number of recovered cases to 2512," Jain said. (ANI)

