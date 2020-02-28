Delhi Govt to provide Rs 25k ex gratia tomorrow to people who lost their homes in violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that an ex gratia amount of Rs 25,000 on an immediate basis will be distributed tomorrow to people whose homes have been destroyed in the North-East district violence.

"We have made provisions for lodging of people whose homes got burnt or who are not able to go to their homes. From tomorrow afternoon, we will grant Rs 25,000 ex gratia to people who have lost their homes in the riots. The balance compensation will be given to them in two-three days. We will also shift some persons to private hospitals as there are a lot of patients in government hospitals. We are also distributing food on a large scale in the area. Today, many trucks went to the area to distribute food. We are getting credible support from NGOs and RWAs in the area," Kejriwal told reporters here.

"Four sub-divisions are affected in the North-East district. In normal circumstances, there are four SDMs in the four sub-divisions. We have posted 18 SDMs in those sub-divisions. We have also posted night SDMs in the area for careful monitoring of the situation," he added.

Earlier, Kejriwal had on Thursday announced that in cases where houses have been burnt, Rs 5 lakh will be given in compensation.

However, if it was a rented house, Rs 4 lakh will be given to the house owner and Rs 1 lakh to the tenant for loss of belongings, he said.

He had also announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the next of kin of people who lost their lives in violence and said those who instigated "riots" should not be spared.

At least 42 people have lost their lives in violence that hit the North-East district of the city. (ANI)