Delhi govt to re-design, modify 540 km roads as per European standards

New Delhi [India], August 14 (ANI): Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inspected the roads of the national capital that are being re-designed with modern technology. Under this project, beautification work on the (Bus Rapid Transit) BRT Road from Chirag Delhi to Sheikh Sarai has been completed as per European standards.

Chief Minister Kejriwal inspected the stretch and said that Delhi's roads are being redesigned and made better. 540 kilometres of roads are being beautified and redesigned as per European standards.

PWD Minister Satyendar Jain, MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj and senior officials of the concerned departments were also present at the inspection.



The Chief Minister said, "In the first phase of this project, 540 kilometres of roads in the city will be beautified and redesigned as per European standards. The 800m long stretch here is part of the pilot stage of the project."



"We have thoroughly inspected the entire pilot stretch and will discuss its shortcomings and strengths. The Delhi Government, through the Public Works Department, has 1,280 kilometres of roads under its purview and phase one of this project is being undertaken on roads of 100ft width and higher," he added.

MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj said, "The government plans to redesign 11 corridors in Delhi. It includes 3 layers of greenery, a separate space for pedestrians, a selfie point and a separate cycle track. PWD will ensure the security and people will be made aware about it."

This 800-metre stretch BRT Road presents glimpses of patriotism along with being a modern designed public space. In addition to this, two fountains, artwork on the boards, sandstone benches, marble Buddha statues, state of art information boards, steel elements, and sandstone artwork have also been done. (ANI)

