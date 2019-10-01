Delhi: Govt to repair city roads annually after monsoon

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): The Delhi government has decided to annually repair the 1250 kilometres of roads in the city after the monsoon season ends.

"From October 5 onwards, our 50 MLAs will each tour 50 km of roads along with two Public Works Department (PWD) engineers. They will identify sections of the roads to be repaired. This exercise will be undertaken every year after the monsoon," the Delhi government said in a release.

The Delhi government has also prepared a software which will have important data related to the roads in the city. The repair work will then make use of this database.

"We want to make the roads of Delhi to a world-class standard. Several people from around the country and the world visit Delhi and we want to present a great picture of the city to them," the government said. (ANI)