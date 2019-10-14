Delhi Govt to set up university for skill development and entrepreneurship

New Delhi [India], Oct 14 (ANI): In a bid to equip youth with market-relevant skills, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that his government will soon set up the 'Delhi Skills and Entrepreneurship University'.

Addressing a press conference here with Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal stated, "The main focus of the university will be to provide employment to the maximum number of students. Its performance will be assessed by seeing the level of employment that its students get."

Kejriwal informed that the university will initially have an intake of 50,000 students and it will offer programs on different entry levels like Class 10th, 12th, graduation or part-time.

The course duration will also vary from six months to two years.

"All Industrial Training Institutes and skill institutes under Delhi government will come under this university," he said.

"It will collaborate with many foreign universities and in addition, it will tie-up with industry associations and specific companies," Kejriwal added.

The Chief Minister also stated that the University's curriculum will be flexible and will evolve according to the changing market requirements.

"We hope to table a bill for the same in the upcoming winter session after Lieutenant-Governor's permission. After passing it in assembly, we are hopeful that it will get started in a year," Kejriwal said.

Like other universities under Delhi government, the proposed university will also have reservation for students belonging to families registered as voters in Delhi.

Delhi Institute of Tool Engineering situated in Okhla has been touted as its headquarters.

Last week, Kejriwal had also announced that a 'Sports University' will be set up in the national capital.

The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister also congratulated Professor Abhijeet Banerjee who received the Nobel Prize in Economics and thanked him for his contribution in Delhi Government's 'Chunauti Program'. (ANI)

