Delhi govt to start 'plasma bank' for treatment of COVID-19 patients: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], June 29 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday stated that a 'plasma bank' will be established in the national capital to help treat COVID-19 patients.

The Chief Minister stated that the 'plasma bank' will be set-up at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences in Delhi. Anyone who needs plasma will need a recommendation from a doctor, he said.

Briefing the media, Kejriwal said, "Delhi was the first state in the country to undertake trials of plasma therapy. We did trials on 29 people and the results were very good. Two things happen in corona, one the oxygen level drops and the second is that respiration level increases. It was observed that if the plasma is given then it increases in the level of oxygen and respiration level also decreases."

He pointed out that the Central government has allowed plasma therapy in Delhi government and private hospitals.

"Who can give plasma? Those who are cured of corona can give plasma. Their blood has anti-bodies which saves from corona. So if the plasma is given from these people to corona patients then such patients recover. So the Delhi government has decided to make plasma bank in the national capital. It will be the first plasma bank in the country," Delhi Chief Minister said.

"We are not saying that only the government will take plasma. People can take plasma from relatives and known people, our aim is to boost the efforts, so we are making a plasma bank. With this plasma bank, everyone will get plasma whether it is a government hospital or private hospital," he added.

"The plasma bank will be made in ILBS hospital. Plasma will be available on prescription, so doctor's recommendation is necessary. It will start in two days. The most important thing is that those who have been cured of coronavirus will have to come forward and donate plasma. People are still doing but now there will be a system made for this," he said.

"So I request those who are cured of corona to donate plasma so that others can be saved," he added. (ANI)