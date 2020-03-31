Delhi govt turns 11 schools into night shelters

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The Delhi government on Monday said that it has converted 11 schools into night shelters, in a bid accommodate the migrant workers who are leaving Delhi towards their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, amid the three-week nationwide lockdown imposed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"In the wake of the coronavirus lockdown in the country, a huge number of migrant workers had started leaving Delhi to head towards their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. In an effort to accommodate more people and provide them with food, the Delhi government has converted 11 schools into night shelters," as per an official press release.

"In addition to the already existing 238 night shelters in the city, classrooms and halls of these schools have been converted into sleeping rooms.

"The rooms have been properly disinfected and cleaned. The heads of schools are taking rounds of their individual schools as guards have been deployed too," the release further said.

The Delhi government also informed that in order to support the migrant labourers it has started distributing food free-of-cost through 568 schools and 238 night shelters.

Meanwhile, 25 new coronavirus cases were reported in Delhi today, taking the number of positive cases in the national capital to 97, as per Delhi Health Department.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has so far infected a total of 1,251 people, including 32 deaths. (ANI)

