Delhi govt warns COVID-19 hospitals of strict action if delay in reporting deaths

New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): The Delhi government on Sunday warned all COVID-19 hospitals and health facilities of strict action if there is a delay in reporting of corona deaths.

"The daily summary about COVID-19 deaths is not being sent to the death audit committee because of which daily reports get delayed or are submitted with wrong details. Thus, the COVID-19 hospitals and health facilities have been warned of strict action if there is a delay in reporting of death cases," said the Delhi government in a statement.

Responding to the discrepancies in COVID-19 death figures in the national capital, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday that the mismatch is because several hospitals fail to send a detailed summary of deaths to the Delhi government.



The government has now directed some hospitals to provide a detailed summary within 24 hours of the deaths to resolve the issue, Jain said.

"Many hospitals report deaths but do not send summaries. We have directed all hospitals to send detailed summaries within 24 hours of the occurrence of deaths," Jain told ANI.



"We have started releasing COVID-19 bulletins from 12 am to 12 am the next day. There used to be confusion over the timing of the bulletin. So now bulletin for the whole day will be released at once," Jain added. (ANI)

