Delhi govt will facilitate elderly pilgrims' free visit to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib: Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi [India] Nov 12 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that Delhi Government will sponsor senior citizens' pilgrimage to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib at Rakabganj Gurudwara.

On the auspicious day of Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birthday celebrations, Kejriwal paid his obeisance at the Rakabganj Sahib Gurdwara and stated that the government will be bearing all the fees that need to be paid to visit Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib.

"Guru Nanak Dev taught us about humanity and never segregated on the lines of caste. He taught us to follow the path of righteousness and truth. We need to follow his teachings. The Delhi government has decided to sponsor senior citizens' trip to Kartarpur Sahib", he said while addressing the crowd at Rakabganj Gurudwara.

Yog guru Ramdev, Shiromani Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and others also visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib today.

In his address Ramdev said, "Guru Nanak Dev represented Indian cultural and heritage and his message spread far and wide when even there weren't enough resources for propagating one's message. He is not limited to only Sikhism and is revered by devotees from all sects and religions".

People across the country have been participating in various celebrations of the 550 birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The day is celebrated on the full moon day of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calendar. It is also marked as Kartik Poornima. (ANI)

