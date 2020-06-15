Delhi Govt withdraws order declaring nursing homes with bed strength between 10 to 49 as COVID nursing homes

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): The Delhi Government has withdrawn its order mandating all nursing homes in the city with bed strength between 10 beds to 49 beds as COVID-19 nursing homes.

"The competent authority, has directed that order dated June 14 under Clause 14.1 of the Schedule appended to Rule 14 of Delhi Nursing Homes Registration (Amendment) Rules, 2011 by Medical Superintendent Nursing Homes to keepers of all nursing homes, registered under Delhi Nursing Homes Registration Act, 1953, having bed strength between 10 beds to 49 beds declaring them as COVID nursing homes has been withdrawn with immediate effect," read an order from the Delhi government on Sunday.

In order to prevent intermingling of COVID-19 patients with non-COVID-19 patients and to increase the bed capacity in view of potential growth in cases in the National Capital, the Delhi government had ordered all nursing homes in the National Capital Territory of Delhi having bed strength of 10 to 49 beds to exclusively treat coronavirus cases.

Only standalone exclusives Eye Centres, ENT Centers, Dialysis Centres, Maternity Homes and IVF Centres were exempted as per the earlier order.

A total of 2,224 COVID-19 cases were reported on Sunday, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 41,182 in the national capital said Health Department of Delhi Government in a bulletin.

"A total of 2,224 COVID-19 cases reported in Delhi today. Total number of cases in the national capital is now at 41,182, including 15,823 recovered/discharged/migrated, 24,032 active cases and 1,327 deaths," Delhi Health Department

As per the bulletin of the Government, 56 persons succumbed to COVID-19 on Sunday taking the death toll to 1,327.

A total of 878 patients have recovered today taking the total number of recovered patients to 15,823.

So far 2,90,592 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in Delhi, according to the bulletin. (ANI)

