Delhi govt works with Google India for easy mapping of night shelters

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that his government is working with Google India Maps to ensure easy accessibility of food and night shelters in the capital during the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID19.

"As we prepare for an extended lockdown, we are proud to work together with @GoogleIndia Maps in ensuring easy accessibility of all our food and night shelters. We are committed to doing everything possible to make life easy for those most affected by the lockdown," he tweeted.

Meanwhile, according to Google India, 900 of the shelters set up in Delhi can be tracked through their Maps mobile application. "Food and night shelters can now be found in #Delhi and 32 other cities to help those in need," said Google India. (ANI)

