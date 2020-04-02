Delhi govt writes to Police Commissioner, seeks adequate deployment of cops at hospitals, quarantine centres

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Delhi government has written to Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava, seeking deployment of the adequate police force at hospitals and quarantine centres.

"It is to bring to your notice that in a massive exercise held from 30/3/2020 to 1/4/2020, around 2346 people congregated inside Alami Markaz Banglewali Masjid, Nizamuddin, Delhi, were screened for COVID and around 536 symptomatic persons were shifted to designated COVID hospitals and around 1,810 asymptomatic persons were housed in various institutional quarantine facilities across Delhi," reads the letter of Delhi government.

"Yesterday, it was reported by the RGSSH that one of the inmates, admitted from the Markaz, attempted suicide but was timely rescued by the hospital staff. In another incident two inmates quarantined in Narela DDA quarantine facility escaped and were later tracked down in Patparganj," adds the letter.

One of the persons, who had attended an event at Markaz Nizamuddin and was admitted to at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) tried to commit suicide on Wednesday.

The government said that Medical Superintendents of the designated hospitals for COVID-19 patients reported that the patients, particularly those transferred from Markaz, are creating a law and order problem and commotion in the hospitals, which is becoming very difficult for the hospital staff to handle.

"It may be seen that it is very crucial to ensure that COVID affected persons remain in isolation quarantine for a prescribed period as per laid down Protocol in order to avoid further transmission of the infection. In view of the above I am directed to request you to deploy adequate police force in all the quarantine facilities and hospitals as per the list enclosed with this letter," the letter said.

Some attendees at Tablighi Jamaat, who were quarantined, misbehaved with the staff and spat on persons working or attending them at a quarantine centre in Tughalakabad. (ANI)

