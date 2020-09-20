Delhi govt's anti-dengue campaign enters third week

New Delhi [India], September 20 (ANI): The 10-week mass awareness campaign has entered into its third week of the '10 Hafte 10 Baje 10 Minute' anti-dengue campaign of the Delhi government.

In the third week, the campaign is seeking to engage residents to pick up the phone and call ten of their friends/relatives and advise them on the good practices of preventing dengue, according to an official statement.



Last year, similar cooperation and collective measures had played a huge role in reducing the impact of dengue in the city, with only 2,036 cases and two deaths as against 15,867 cases and 60 deaths in 2015.

The first edition of the anti-dengue campaign was launched last year.

Earlier, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had tweeted, "Today on the second Sunday of the campaign against dengue, I inspected my house again and replaced the accumulated water. It only took me 10 minutes, you must also check your house. Dengue will lose and Delhi will win once again." (ANI)

