Delhi: Green Line Metro services suffer short delays

New Delhi [India], Nov 28 (ANI): Services on a section of Delhi metro's Green Line were briefly affected and was later normalised on Thursday morning.

Trains were running later, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a tweet.

Around 13 minutes later, it said the services were normalised between Paschim Vihar West and Kirti Nagar/Inderlok metro stations.

With 24 stations, Green Line covers over 29 km and runs between Inderlok and Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh stations. (ANI)

