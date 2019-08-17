Delhi: Group of Ministers meeting at Rajnath Singh's residence today

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A Group of Ministers (GOM) meeting will be held at the official residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar are expected to attend the meeting.

Earlier on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that India follows 'no first use' policy regarding nuclear weapons but said what would happen in future will depend on "circumstances".

"On the question of nuclear policy, till today, we have a policy of no-first-use. What happens in future, will depend on circumstances," he told ANI after paying homage to late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the site where the country conducted its second nuclear tests during the regime of the NDA government in 1998. (ANI)

