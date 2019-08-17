Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File Photo)
Delhi: Group of Ministers meeting at Rajnath Singh's residence today

ANI | Updated: Aug 17, 2019 09:18 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A Group of Ministers (GOM) meeting will be held at the official residence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar are expected to attend the meeting.
Earlier on Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said that India follows 'no first use' policy regarding nuclear weapons but said what would happen in future will depend on "circumstances".
"On the question of nuclear policy, till today, we have a policy of no-first-use. What happens in future, will depend on circumstances," he told ANI after paying homage to late prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at the site where the country conducted its second nuclear tests during the regime of the NDA government in 1998. (ANI)

Hyderabad couple uses recycled plastic waste for constructing houses

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A Hyderabad-based couple has taken up the initiative of constructing houses and other structures using sheets made of processed plastic waste.

Delhi-NCR wakes up to light rains today

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The national capital and its nearby regions such as Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida on Saturday received light rain showers along with thunderstorm in the morning.

2G mobile internet services restored in five districts of J-K

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 : Following days of restrictions, mobile internet services have been restored in five districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Gujarat: Vadodara Collector ties rakhi to NDRF personnel for...

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): As a mark of gratitude for helping the people of the district during the Vadodara floods, district collector on Friday organised a special Raksha Bandhan event for National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel where she along with some eminent citizens of

Democracy will now strengthen in J-K: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said that the democracy will strengthen in Jammu and Kashmir now that the special status accorded to it stands abrogated.

Advisor to J-K Governor chairs meeting with DCs of Jammu division

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Advisor to Governor K Skandan on Friday chaired a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners (DC) of Jammu division to review the functioning of their departments and address other pertinent issues.

Man beheads wife, search underway to locate severed head in...

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The search to locate the severed head of a woman in Vijayawada's Eluru canal is underway by the state and national disaster management forces, the police said on Friday.

TDP workers stage protest against closure of Anna Canteens

Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers on Friday held protests against the closure of "Anna Canteens" by the state government.

Srinagar receives fresh stocks of essential supplies

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Amid restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in wake of the abrogation of its special status, Srinagar city on Friday received fresh stocks of essential supplies, said the officials.

Baramulla admn starts bus service to ferry government employees

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The Baramulla district administration on Friday started a bus service to ferry the government employees to and fro from their respective offices.

NSCN-IM leader arrested for killing lawmaker, 10 others

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday arrested Yangte Josaham, a self-styled Lieutenant of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM), in connection with the murder of a lawmaker Tirong Aboh and ten others.

Court frames charges against former Lt Gen in Tatra trucks case

New Delhi [India], Aug 17 (ANI): A special CBI court on Friday framed charges against former Lieutenant General Tejinder Singh for allegedly offering a bribe to General VK Singh (Retd.) in connection with the Tatra truck deal case.

