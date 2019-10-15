Delhi: Gwalior man hit by moving metro, dies

New Delhi [India], Oct 15 (ANI): A 25 years old man was hit by the moving metro train at New Ashok Nagar station here on Tuesday.

He was immediately taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where he was declared dead.

"Today at about 2:19 pm, a PCR call was received that a man has been hit by a moving metro at New Ashok Nagar station platform number 2," said the Metro Police in a statement.

"It is suicide. When the train approached, he suddenly lied down on the platform with his head and neck sticking out and the train hit his head and he died as a result," police added.

The deceased has been identified as Amit Soni, resident of Nirala Nagar, Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. Further investigation is on. (ANI)

