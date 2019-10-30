Delhi: Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala meets Prez Kovind, HM Amit Shah

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

In separate engagements, Chautala also paid courtesy visits to Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the national capital.

On October 27, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) chief Chautala had taken oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana at the Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh.

In the Assembly polls, BJP fell short of six seats to get a majority in the 90-member Haryana Assembly. Later, the party stitched an alliance with Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) which has 10 seats and managed to get the support of seven independent MLA to take the alliance-tally to 57. (ANI)

