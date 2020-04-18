Delhi has reported 1,767 coronavirus cases so far: Health Minister

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): A many as 1,767 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi so far, out of which 67 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.

There have been 42 deaths in the national capital, 911 patients are admitted at hospitals, of which 27 are in ICUs and 6 are on ventilators, the minister added.

Jain also said that the government has received 42,000 rapid kits which will be used in containment zones starting tomorrow.

The government has declared as many as 68 areas in the capital as containment zones to check the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus.

Meanwhile, with an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday. (ANI)