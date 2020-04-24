Delhi has reported 2,376 coronavirus cases so far: Health Minister

New Delhi [India], April 22 (ANI): There are 2,376 coronavirus cases in Delhi, out of which 128 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday.

The total number of active cases in the national capital stands at 1,518 while 808 people have recovered so far, the minister further informed. There have been 50 deaths in the national capital, as per the Union Health Ministry.

"A committee under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary (Health) has also been formed and if anyone attacks health professionals, strictest action will be taken against them," Jain added.

With 1,684 more COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's count of coronavirus cases reached to 23,077, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday.

Out of these, 17,610 patients are active cases and 4,749 cases have been cured or discharged and migrated. As many as 718 deaths have been reported till now. (ANI)