Delhi HC adjourns CBI, ED's appeal against A Raja's acquittal in 2G case

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) against the acquittal of ex-telecom minister A Raja, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kanimozhi and others in the 2G scam case.

A single-judge bench of Justice Brijesh Sethi adjourned the matter and scheduled it for further hearing on March 24, 25 and 26.

A petition has also been filed against the probe agency's appeal challenging their acquittal claiming that it is now 'infructuous' due to the 2018 amendment to the Prevention of Corruption Act. The petition was filed by RK Chandolia, one of the accused in the 2G spectrum case and then private secretary of former telecom minister A Raja.

Notably, the CBI and Enforcement Directorate had moved the Delhi High Court in March 2018 against the acquittal of all accused in the 2G spectrum case which came to light in 2017.

In December 2017, a Special CBI Court had acquitted DMK politicians A Raja, Kanimozhi, and fifteen others, implicated in the 2G spectrum case. (ANI)

