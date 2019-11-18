Delhi HC adjourns hearing in petitions seeking framing of UCC till Dec 9

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned till December 9 a batch of petitions seeking framing of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) by the Central government.

The UCC would put in place a set of laws to govern the personal matters of the citizen irrespective of their religion.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar passed the order on separate petitions filed by Ashwini Upadhyay, Abhinav Beri, Ambar Zaidi, Firoz Bakht and Nighat Abbas.

The petitioners sought a direction to Centre to frame the code to promote national integration as well as gender justice, equality and dignity of women.

They also demanded the constitution of a Judicial Commission to examine the Common Civil Code of developed countries and prepare a report. A direction to frame the UCC as soon as possible and publish it on the website for larger public discussion, debate and feedback was also sought.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) had recently approached the Delhi High Court seeking to be impleaded as a party in the matter.

In May earlier this year, the court had asked the Centre and the Law Commission to file their affidavit on the PIL regarding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code.

The Law Commission told the court that the 21st Law Commission had invited suggestions from the stakeholders and religious groups in this regard. (ANI)

