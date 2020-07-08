Delhi HC adjourns hearing on action plan for seismic stability of buildings for July 29

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing, in an application seeking implementation of an action plan related to seismic stability of Delhi buildings, for July 29.

A Division Bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan listed the matter related to the earthquake for the next date after some respondents failed to file their affidavits in terms of the last order. Earlier, the bench had shown unhappiness with the response given by the state government and other civic bodies.

Delhi HC had earlier directed all Commissioners of Civic bodies to file affidavits explaining what the plan to deal with an earthquake is and how it is to be implemented on an urgent basis. The Court had also directed them to make citizens aware of the precautions that have to be taken and the action plan of government.

The bench was hearing an application filed by advocate Arpit Bhargava. The fresh application was filed in an public interest litigation (PIL) pending since 2015.

The application sought directions to the respondents to act in a time-bound manner and appraise this court about the steps taken and intended to be taken in case a major earthquake strikes Delhi in the near future. (ANI)

