Delhi HC adjourns hearing on plea against triple talaq law

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned till October 18 the hearing on a petition seeking quashing of two sections of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which criminalises triple talaq and provides for a jail term up to three years for the husband.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice C Harishankar adjourned the matter after hearing the submissions made by social activist Shahid Ali, who filed the plea.

Ali has sought quashing of sections 4 and 7 of the Act. Under Section 4, a man who gives triple talaq to his wife is liable to imprisonment up to three years. The offence is cognisable and non-bailable as per Section 7.

The petitioner alleged the law is violative of provisions under the Constitution as well as judgements of the Supreme Court.

"The government has made triple talaq a criminal offence, without making any arrangement in the Act for reconciliation between the husband pronouncing triple Talaq and his wife," he submitted.

He contended that the Act discriminates against Muslim men.

The law came into force on August 1. Parliament on July 30 had given nod to the Bill. (ANI)

