Delhi HC adjourns hearing on plea seeking action against social media for alleged disclosure of Hathras rape victim's identity

New Delhi [India], February 5 (ANI) The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a petition seeking action against social media for alleged disclosure of the identity of the Hathras rape victim.

The Delhi High Court earlier had issued notice to various social media organisations and several media houses for the alleged disclosure of the identity of the victim of Hathras rape.

A bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Friday granted more time to all respondents as the notice copy was not served to them. The court earlier had sought response from all respondents including Twitter India, Facebook India, and others on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking direction to Delhi Police on alleged gross and violative actions an offence under Section 228A of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

The plea stated that on 14 September 2020, a girl was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras District, Uttar Pradesh India by four men, after fighting for her life for 2 weeks, she died in the Hospital situated in New Delhi. Following the incident, various media houses and social media giants allegedly published information relating that disclosed the identity of the victim of Hathras gangrape on domains that are public domain and are accessible to a large public, the petition said.

The plea sought a direction to Delhi Police to register the first information report (FIR) against those who have violated the Right to Privacy of the victim as they have committed an offence under section 228A of IPC, despite which there is no action taken by the respondent.



The petition also sought a direction to Delhi Police to take appropriate action so that all respondents takedown/withdraw any material, news article, social media

post or any such information published by them with reference to the details

of the identity of the victim in a particular case or similar cases.

The plea also prayed for orders to all the respondents and similar organisations or individuals that deal in the broadcasting of information and be directed to broadcast correct legal provisions under sections 228A IPC, by methods of short videos, clips, flashers, notes, news tickers, social media posts, social media stories or any similar means regarding such action of disclosure of the identity of the victim and it's amounting to an offence under the Indian penal Code.

The plea also sought a direction to the Delhi Police be directed to organise legal awareness

camps, legal literacy camps, lectures, interactive workshops, newspaper advertisements, hoardings to make people aware about the said legal provision. (ANI)

