The Delhi High Court (File photo)
The Delhi High Court (File photo)

Delhi HC adjourns hearing on plea seeking linkage of Aadhaar to properties

ANI | Updated: Nov 20, 2019 17:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing on a petition seeking a direction to link movable and immovable property documents of citizens with their Aadhaar number to curb corruption, black money generation and Benami transactions.
A division bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Harishankar adjourned the matter after the counsel appearing for the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) sought more time. The matter will now be taken up on February 18, 2020.
The court had in July issued a notice to both the Centre and the city-state government on the plea.
The petition in this regard was filed by advocate and BJP leader Ashwini Upadhyay, who submitted that it is the duty of the government to take apposite steps to curb corruption and seize the Benami properties made by illegal means.
"Executive action should be taken to warn the corrupt that betrayal of the public trust will no longer be tolerated and to reaffirm the rule of law and transparency," the plea submitted.
The petitioner said that the main advantage of the strategy would be that the tax authorities will get the details of "legal owners" immediately and once the Aadhaar linkage takes place, tax authorities can approach them.
"It will clean our electoral process, which is dominated by black-money and Benami transaction and thrives on a cycle of large black investments, the capture of power through foul means and use of political strength to amass private wealth, all with disdain of the citizen," the petition stated. (ANI)

