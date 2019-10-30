Representative image
Delhi HC adjourns plea of Shivkumar's family challenging ED summons

ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 12:07 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned plea by Congress leader DK Shivakumar's wife and mother challenging ED summons issued against them in connection with a money-laundering case.
Justice Brijesh Sethi adjourned the plea after the ED told the court that it has issued fresh summons against them and the applicants claimed that the same has not been received by them.
The applicants (DK Shivakumar's wife Usha Shivakumar and mother Gowramma) said that the amended petition can only be filed after they receive the fresh summons.
The next date of hearing in the case is on November 4.
On October 16, ED told the Delhi High Court that Shivakumar's wife Usha Shivakumar and mother Gowramma need not appear before the law enforcement agency as of now and it will issue the fresh summons.
The law enforcement agency had summoned Gowramma and Usha to appear before it on October 15 and 17 respectively.
Shivakumar's family members had earlier moved the Delhi High Court seeking quashing of summons issued by Enforcement Directorate.
Shivkumar was released from Tihar Jail on October 23 after the Delhi High Court granted him bail in a money laundering case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on September 3 and was sent to judicial custody till October 25.
The alleged money laundering case was registered against DK Shivakumar by the ED in September last year, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax department, alleging tax evasion and hawala transactions running into crores. (ANI)

