Delhi HC adjourns plea seeking directions to MHA, police against perpetrators of tractor rally violence till Feb 4

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has adjourned a plea, seeking direction to Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and Delhi Police to take action against perpetrators of violence that marred Republic Day celebrations till February 4.

The Division Bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh on Tuesday adjourned the hearing as the counsel for the petitioner could not join a video conferencing due to connectivity problem.

Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma appeared for the Union of India in the matter.

The plea was filed by Shubham Awasthi and two others, who are residents of Delhi-NCR, through advocate Vivek Narayan Sharma. The petitioners said that incident of Republic Day unfurled and create a sense of panic and hysteria in the national capital.



The petition sought a direction to respondents to investigate the incidents which happened during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day and arrest the individuals who disrespected the national flag at Red Fort and ITO and other places in Delhi under sedition laws.

It sought to direct the respondents to bring the perpetrators who vandalised public property to be identified through viral videos and be brought to justice and withdraw the permissions for future rallies without necessary sureties and assurances.

The petitioner sought to direct the authorities to investigate that how could such an event take place at Red Fort which shows a "serious lapse in security" through a special investigation team.

He also sought directions for the Centre to create a committee to look into the implementation of rules regarding the national flag, monuments and Constitution of India and to look into the strict implementation of such laws.

On Republic Day, protestors did not follow the prearranged route and broke barricades to enter Delhi, clashed with police and vandalised property in several parts of the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally. They also entered the Red Fort and unfurled their flags from its ramparts.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)