Delhi HC adjourns till Feb 6 hearing on dismissal of plea by BJP's Yogendra Chandolia

New Delhi [India], Feb 5 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Wednesday adjourned till February 6 hearing on BJP candidate Yogendra Chandolia's plea challenging its earlier order dismissing his plea against AAP candidate Vishesh Ravi for allegedly concealing his educational qualification in his election affidavit.

Chandolia had approached a division bench of the High Court after a single-judge bench on Monday dismissed the petition against AAP's candidates from Karol Bagh Assembly seat, Vishesh Ravi.

"It is settled law that suppression of pending criminal case and education qualification are substantial defect and in such case, the nomination form is liable to be rejected. Hence impugned Order is not sustainable," the petition said.

The petitioner has sought to issue a direction to call for the records of EC Order dated January 22. He has also sought a direction to EC to scrutinize the nomination of the Ravi in accordance with the various directions of the Supreme Court.

"It has been revealed in the media that AAP's Vishesh Ravi has stated in his 2013 poll affidavit that he graduated by completing B.Com from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in 2008," Chandolia had told ANI.

"But in 2015, he said that he is pursuing a BA from IGNOU. Now he has mentioned tenth class pass as his highest educational qualification. I filed a complaint regarding this with the returning officer but he asked me to approach the court," the BJP leader added.

Polling on 70 Assembly seats of Delhi will be held on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. (ANI)

