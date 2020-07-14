Delhi HC adjourns to July 21 hearing on pleas related to Jamia violence

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday adjourned to July 21 hearing on a batch of petitions related to the violence that erupted in and around the Jamia Milia Islamia (JMI) University in December last year.

A division bench of Chief Justice DN Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said that it would hear the matter on July 21 and thereafter adjourned it.

The court was hearing a batch of petitions, including one filed by lawyer Nabila Hasan through advocates Sneha Mukherjee and Siddharth Seem, seeking action against cops for allegedly attacking the students inside the premises.

The petitioners had accused the forces of using extreme, ruthless, and excessive physical force and violence against unarmed and peaceful students, who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

They also raised questions over the use of "extreme" measures such as tear gas shells, chilli-based explosives, and rubber bullets against the protesters.

Several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during a protest against the new citizenship law near the Jamia university campus on December 15.

Some public transport vehicles were set on fire and some properties were also damaged in the protests. (ANI)

