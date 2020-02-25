Delhi HC agrees to hear tomorrow plea seeking judicial inquiry into North-East Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): Delhi High Court agreed to hear on Wednesday a petition seeking an independent judicial inquiry into the violence that ensued in Maujpur, Jaffrabad and adjoining area in North-East Delhi during protests over Citizen Amendment Act (CAA).

Advocates Sneha, Nabila, Fazal Abdali on Tuesday mentioned the matter before a division bench of Justice GS Sistani and Justice AJ Bhambhani, which agreed to list the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

Activist Harsh Mander, through the plea, sought an independent judicial inquiry, compensation for the deceased persons among other things.

The plea sought the arrest of some prominent political personality alleging their hate speech inciting the public for violence, etc.

The petition also sought direction for the constitution of an SIT consisting of officers from outside Delhi and headed by an officer of integrity and repute, capable of acting in an independent manner.

It further demanded direction to the Union of India to request the army to maintain law and order in Delhi.

The petition claimed that the communal attacks that took place in Delhi in the northeast Delhi areas in which "at least 10 persons were killed in cold blood by the Delhi Police and members of organizations connected to the party in power at the Centre".

It claimed that after provocative hate speeches were given by three prominent politicians linked to the assailants, the assailants carried out multiple brutal assaults on the unarmed persons who were protesting against the CAA.

"Apart from the 10 persons killed, more than 160 were injured, many of them seriously. Houses, shops and properties were burnt by the assailants with the police standing by watching with unconcern. In many cases, the police were themselves the assailants," it added.

It further sought directions to Delhi Police to book BJP Leader Pravesh Verma and Anurag Thakur for their recent "hate speeches".

As many as seven persons were killed in the violence after clashes took place between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at various places in the national capital yesterday, police said on Tuesday.

According to officials, several incidents of violence and arson were reported in the areas of the northeast district, particularly in the areas of Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur. (ANI)

