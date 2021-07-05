Delhi HC allows early hearing of plea against CBSE class X marking scheme

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed early hearing of the case against the Central Board of Secondary Education's (CBSE) Class X marking scheme.

The bench of Justice DN Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh agreed to prepone the next date of hearing moved by the petitioner Justice for All. Now the court will hear the matter on 9th July.

The petitioner has sought modification of the evaluation scheme of the CBSE's Class X Board Examination.

The petitioner submitted that the case raises a very serious constitutional issue where the marking of students is linked with the historical background of a school. And if the applicability is seen it amounts to showing the history to the students mainly from slums and Dalit Basti as the students in these areas have lower marks history in comparison to elite schools and a brilliant child against all odds in slum and Dalit Basti cannot score higher due to their historical background which is totally against constitutional norms.



The application also mentions as per the current pattern a child shall never know what is the reason for his lower performance even if a typographical error by a teacher is there due to a big NO to any grievance redressal. Students are not permitted to raise a grievance at any platform if the school or teacher is vindictive due to fee dispute or the fuddle mindset where teachers from elite cast think students from other communities are not born for study but something else.

Earlier the same bench of Court had asked CBSE, Delhi government, and Centre to file a reply on the plea filed by Justice for All.

The petition was filed by advocate Shikha Sharma Bagga and the organization Justice for All was represented by advocate Khagesh B Jha.

The bench had sought directions to the respondents CBSE and others for the modification of impugned policy for the tabulation of marks for class X board exams 2021 based on an internal assessment conducted by the school dated May 1, 2021, by scrapping the policy of moderation of marks based on the assessment of marks of class X students of the current year with the previous year's performance of school, district, state, etc. Alternately, to direct the respondent no1 to permit the marks to be uploaded by schools even though the skewness with the average from the reference years average is more than +/-2 marks from the previous year's performance of the schools.

It had also sought to pass an order, writ, or directions to the respondents to direct all the schools affiliated by the board to publish the rationale document for revised criteria for the assessment of students of class X on their respective websites, before calculating the result and uploading the same on the CBSE portal, to bring transparency, also so that the students may access it and could raise their grievances with the board well in time. (ANI)

