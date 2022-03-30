Delhi HC allows Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar to travel abroad

New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday allowed Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar to travel abroad from March 31, 2022, to April 6, 2022.

The Congress leader was granted bail in 2019 by Delhi High Court, in a money laundering case on the condition that he shall take prior permission of the court before travelling abroad.

The bench of Justice Asha Menon on Wednesday allowed DK Shivakumar's plea to travel to Dubai- UAE where he is invited as a special guest in an inauguration ceremony of a company.

Earlier, the Court had asked the applicant to place on record the itinerary and travel documents, as well as the details of the company inviting the applicant and his address with contact details when travelling abroad.



Advocate Mayank Jain, who appeared for DK Shivakumar, in compliance with the court's earlier direction on Wednesday placed on record the itinerary, travel documents, Contact number of the leader and other related documents.

Shivakumar is an Indian politician who is currently serving as the President of the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee. He was the state minister of irrigation in the cabinet of H. D. Kumaraswamy.

A seven-time MLA in Karnataka, Shivakumar was booked along with Haumanthaiah, an employee at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi and others over charges of corruption and money laundering under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

After questioning the congress leader several times, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested him on September 3, 2019, in the case and later Delhi High Court granted him bail in October 2019.

Shivakumar is presently on bail in the money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate, based on a complaint filed by the Income Tax (IT) department. The I-T department, during the initial probe, had allegedly found unaccounted and misreported wealth linked to the congress leader. (ANI)

