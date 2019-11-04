Delhi HC allows Paramjit Singh Sarna to visit Pak

New Delhi [India], Nov 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday allowed Shiromani Akali Dal (Delhi) president Paramjit Singh Sarna to visit Pakistan.

Justice Naveen Chawla allowed Sarna to visit Pakistan but asked him to furnish an undertaking that he would be returning to India on or before November 16, and shall thereafter join the investigation as and when called.

The SAD leader had approached the Delhi High Court through Advocate Tanmay Mehta against the denial of permission by Immigration authorities at Attari border to enter Pakistan while leading a procession of Nagar Kirtan from Delhi to Nankana Sahib on the 550th anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Sarna will disclose the affidavit of his itinerary, place of his stay and contact number in Pakistan. He will also submit Rs 5 lakh as surety.

He had alleged that the permission was denied due to a lookout notice by Delhi Police in connection to a 7-year-old FIR in a cheating case in which chargesheet has not been even filed. (ANI)

