Delhi HC allows plea for name change in CBSE certificates

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has allowed the plea of orphan students, seeking correction in their name and directed the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to delete 'Udayan' from their names in Grade-X and Grade-XII certificates.

Justice Rajiv Shakdher on Monday had asked the CBSE to delete the suffix 'Udayan' included against the name of each of the petitioner as appearing in their Grade-X and Grade-XII certificates, as also, in the mark sheets generated qua the said grades.

"I am of the view that this Court while exercising powers under Article 226 of the Constitution, is duty-bound to correct the wrong done to the petitioners. The petitioners, in my view, are entitled to reclaim their individuality and identity by insisting on inclusion in their Grade-X and Grade-XII certificates, the name by which they wish to be known," the court said.

The bench was hearing petitions of eight students, aged between 19 and 22 years, and at birth, they were abandoned and forsaken. They were housed in a safe and secure environment provided by Udayan Care Home.

The court said that the petitioners, to facilitate this exercise, will surrender their Grade-X and Grade-XII certificates along with their respective mark sheets within three weeks from the date of receipt of a copy of the judgment.

The CBSE will, thereafter, issue fresh Grade-X and Grade-XII certificates and also mark sheets qua the said grades within three weeks of such a request being received from the petitioners. (ANI)

