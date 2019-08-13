Delhi HC allows release of 'Batla House' with a few changes

New Delhi (India), Aug 13 (ANI): Bollywood film 'Batla House' got a nod from the Delhi High Court on Tuesday for release after its makers agreed to make certain modifications in the movie.

The movie, inspired by a controversial encounter operation here, is scheduled to land in cinema houses on Independence Day.

A single-member bench of Justice Vibhu Bakhru allowed the release of the movie after the filmmakers and two accused in the case arrived at an agreement.

The filmmakers will delete certain scenes and put a disclaimer in certain others.

Ariz Khan and Shahzad Ahmad, accused in the Batla House encounter case, had moved a petition in the court seeking postponement of the film's release.

The accused had argued that the film's release will affect their trial.

The petition claimed the film shows a link between the bomb blasts and the encounter and would, therefore, prejudicially affect the trial in both cases.

The court asked the makers to revise the disclaimer in the beginning after watching the movie at a special screening. Counsels representing both sides were also present at the special screening.

The court directed the filmmakers to remove the photo of a Delhi police officer which was to be displayed at the end of the movie to show that it was a work of fiction.

It also asked filmmakers to delete the 'confession scene of the accused' as well a scene showing 'making of the explosives'.

The movie stars John Abraham and also features Ravi Kishan and Mrunal Thakur in lead roles. (ANI)

