New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed an urgent hearing on a petition seeking immediate evacuation of Indian students studying abroad and ensuring the safety of Indian students in Iran in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.
Social justice lawyer Fozia Rahman, appearing for the petitioner, mentioned the matter for an urgent hearing before the Registrar of the High Court after which the matter was listed for hearing on Wednesday.
The petition was filed by parents of Indian students studying in Iran.
Delhi High Court had, on March 12, directed the Central government to contact Indian students in Iran and give them assurance in wake of coronavirus spread.
The petition has sought to arrange travel for these students through flight, aeroplane, ships, cruise or any other appropriate and feasible mode of transport. It also sought appropriate directions to provide humanitarian assistance to the Indian students in Iran. (ANI)
Delhi HC allows urgent hearing on plea seeking evacuation of Indian student from abroad
ANI | Updated: Mar 17, 2020 16:41 IST
New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed an urgent hearing on a petition seeking immediate evacuation of Indian students studying abroad and ensuring the safety of Indian students in Iran in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.