Delhi HC anguished over shortage of COVID vaccines in India

New Delhi [India], June 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday expressed anguish over COVID-19 vaccine shortage and "the way things have transpired during the second wave".

"Today, we are a bit anguished with the way things have transpired during the second wave. As a responsible citizen you would be anguished," said a Bench of Justices Manmohan and Najmi Waziri.

The Court's observation came while dealing with a petition filed by pharmaceutical firm Panacea Biotec.

The bench also asked the Central government to the release arbitral award of over Rs 14 crore interest money to Panacea Biotec.



The Court, as an interim arrangement, directed the firm to deposit 20 per cent of the sale proceeds with the Court's registry.

The court also observed that the amount may be used by Panacea Biotec for manufacturing Sputnik V vaccine in country with a condition that the company obtains permission from the government to manufacture the same.

Panacea Biotec, in its petition, had urged the Delhi High Court to direct the Centre to release the awarded amount and to modify a July 2020 order.

According to the July 2020 order, the company had undertaken not to prosecute further the execution proceedings instituted by them in relation to an arbitral award.

The company said that modification of the interim order dated July 22, 2020, is needed as the extraordinary circumstances have arisen due to the outbreak of COVID-19, which requires extraordinary measures so as to save humanity from the deadly coronavirus. (ANI)

