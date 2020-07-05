Delhi HC appreciates bar members for backing, assistance to clerks association amid COVID-19 crisis

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has appreciated members of the bar association for supporting and granting assistance to the members of the clerks association in the times of COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Rekha Palli observed that some members of the bar have volunteered to donate some amount to help the members of the petitioner organisation Delhi High Court Bar Clerks Association.

The court was hearing a petition filed by the Delhi High Court Bar Clerks Association primarily seeking a direction to the respondents, particularly the Delhi High Court Bar Association, to create a fund for the welfare of its members.

The petitioner also sought a direction to release a sum of Rs 20,000 to each of its members by way of interim relief so as to enable them to sustain themselves during this period when the normal functioning of the court has been severely hampered on account of the ongoing pandemic.

President of the Delhi High Court Bar Association and Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur told the court that he is deeply aggrieved by the manner in which the petitioner association has chosen to make allegations against advocates in general.

He submitted that the petitioner association is well aware that a number of advocates, despite themselves facing financial difficulties, are ensuring that their clerks are duly paid.

He further informed that more members of the Bar Association have volunteered to contribute to a fund, as and when it is created, to help the members of the petitioner organisation. Senior Counsel Maninder Acharya has generously volunteered to donate a sum of Rs 2 lakhs, he told the court.

Thereafter the court deferred the matter for further hearing for next week and said that it is expected that by the next date, Delhi High Court Bar Association and the petitioner will be able to convey to this Court a mutually agreed-upon solution to lend timely financial aid to the needy members of the petitioner association. (ANI)

