Delhi HC asks accused in hoarding, black-marketing cases of COVID related items to attend hearing virtually on May 17

New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the accused in the alleged black marketing and hoarding cases of medical oxygen, drugs and other items related to the COVID-19 pandemic filed after May 2 to appear before the court via virtually on the next date of hearing.

A Division Bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Rekha Palli issued notice to those accused who were named in First Information Report (FIR) and those who later appeared as accused during the probe.

The Court said that the accused persons should remain virtually present in the hearing on May 17, and added that notices should be served through the concerned Station House Officer where cases are lodged.



Petitioner Rakesh Malhotra urged the Court that people like Navneet Kalra whose name was added during the investigation should also be asked to appear before the High Court.

The Court was hearing issues relating to black marketing of item related to COVID-19 and those have violated Hight Court's earlier orders on the issue.

The order came when the Court was dealing with various petitions including one file by advocate Rakesh Malhotra on various issues arising due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the national capital.

The matter was disposed of on January 14 but after COVID-19 cases surged rapidly, the court revived this in April again. (ANI)

