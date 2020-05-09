Delhi HC asks authorities to consider plea to mandate identity proof to purchase metro card

New Delhi [India], May 9 (ANI): Delhi High Court has asked competent authorities to consider the representation of a petitioner seeking directions to mandate providing identity and address proof to purchase metro cards from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

A division bench of Justice Manmohan and Justice Sanjeev Narula on Friday disposed of the petition filed by Rohit Mahawar with liberty to the petitioner to file a representation with authorities concerned.

The court, after hearing the plea, noted the petitioners had not filed a representation seeking similar relief from any of the respondents before approaching the High Court.

The petitioner told the court that linking the Metro cards with the address proof would protect the right to property, in the event, the Metro card or the token is lost.

The petitioner also said that in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, it is of utmost importance that the respondents should be aware about the details of the passengers travelling by Delhi Metro as it would help in preventing a patient from travelling and would also help in tracing the affected commuters in case a patient had unwillingly travelled in Delhi Metro. (ANI)

