Delhi HC asks Centre to file affidavit on PIL seeking UCC

New Delhi [India], July 8 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday asked the Centre and Law Commission to file their affidavit on a PIL seeking implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

A bench presided by Chief Justice D N Patel has posted the matter on a plea filed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashwini Upadhyay.

The petition sought direction and instruction to the government to secure for the citizens justice (social, economic, and political), liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship, equality of status and to promote fraternity, assuring the dignity of the individual and unity and integrity of the nation.

The plea sought the framing of UCC in the spirit of Articles 14, 15 and 44 of the Constitution of India. It also sought setting up of a Judicial Commission to make a Uniform Civil Code.

The petitioner claimed that he submitted a representation to the central government on August 28, 2017, and the Law Commission on April 4, 2018.

The object of Article 44 is to introduce a Uniform Civil Code, which is essential to promote fraternity unity and national integration. It proceeds on the assumption that there is no connection between religion and personal laws in a civilized society.

The law commission, which is one of the respondents, told the court that the 21st law commission has considered UCC and had even invited suggestions from the stakeholders and religious groups. The matter has now been posted for hearing on August 27. (ANI)

