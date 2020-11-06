Delhi HC asks Centre to show compliance with Sports Code while granting recognition to NSFs

New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday asked the Central government to show that it was complying with the requirements of the Sports Code while granting recognition to 41 National Sports Federations (NSFs).

A division bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Najmi Waziri issued the direction while hearing a petition filed by advocate Rahul Mehra challenging recognition granted to 41 NSFs. Thereafter, the court listed the matter for further hearing on January 8, 2021.

Mehra challenged the abject inaction of the respondent Ministry of Sports in respect of the maladministration of the NSFs including the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and the decisions dated October 3, 6, 9, 19, and October 20 of the respondent whereby the respondent granted recognition to a total of 41 NSFs.



He submitted that the impugned decisions are contrary to the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011 (Sports Code), and have been issued in a wholly arbitrary manner and added that the failure of the respondent to initiate appropriate action against the NSFs in violation of the Sports Code is wholly illegal, inasmuch as the respondent is bound to initiate appropriate proceedings and suspend or derecognise any such NSF.

The plea said that the respondent granted recognition to 41 NSFs, including those that were refused recognition up to December 31, 2019, for being in violation of the Sports Code, and who were in violation thereof even as at July 31, 2020.

Mehra sought to quash the impugned decisions and to direct the respondent to grant recognition to entities only after duly material demonstrating such entities as being in compliance with the Sports Code.

He also sought directions to the respondent to implement the Sports Code strictly in its terms, without granting any exemption therefrom, and to take action forthwith against entities that were granted recognition till December 31, 2019, despite being in violation of the same.

Mehra sought directions to the respondent to disclose all instructions issued by it to NSFs since January 2018, and update it on its website on a regular basis, preferably quarterly. (ANI)

