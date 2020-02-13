Delhi HC asks I-T department to file reply on Sanjay Bhandari's plea on tax evasion proceedings

New Delhi [India], Feb 13 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Income Tax Department to file a reply on a plea by arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari challenging the alleged tax evasion proceedings initiated against him.

Justice Anu Malhotra asked the I-T department to file its reply and place records related to the matter. The next hearing will be on February 24.

Bhandari's lawyer told the court that allegations related to not disclosing his foreign assets, properties and bank accounts were not mentioned in the notice sent to him.

Bhandari is also accused in a money laundering case. He was also booked under the Official Secrets Act.

He was declared a proclaimed offender by a trial court here in January 2018, which was quashed by Delhi High Court in July 2018.

The ED had lodged a money laundering case against Bhandari, who is a close associate of Robert Vadra, relating to alleged money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property worth 1.9 million pounds.

The London property was allegedly bought by Bhandari and sold in 2010 for the same amount despite incurring additional expenses on the renovation. (ANI)

