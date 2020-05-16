Delhi HC asks police to file status report on bail plea of man accused in North-East Delhi violence

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): The Delhi High Court has asked Delhi Police to file a status report on the bail plea of a man, facing charges in connection with a case of violence in the North-East district of the national capital.

Justice Yogesh Khanna on Friday asked police to file a status report on the bail plea of Raiees Khan, accused in Delhi violence. The court listed the matter for further hearing on June 8.

In his bail plea, Khan told the court an FIR was registered at police station Dayalpur, Delhi. Followed by the complaint, he was arrested on March 12 and thereafter he has been in custody, where he has spent more than sixty days despite the accusation against him being bailable in nature, his counsel told the court.

"The other two co-accused persons arrested on the same charges under

the same FIR have already been released on March 16 by the Jail authorities without any formal order from any Court under COVID-2019 guidelines issued by the Supreme Court," Khan's counsel told the court.

He has cited reference of the report filed by the police, mentioned in the order dated March 12 of the CMM, North East District, Kakardooma Courts, Delhi wherein it is stated the applicant Khan has been arrested for the offences under charges dealing with unlawful assembly and others.

The Defence Counsel said that there there is no evidence forthcoming qualifying his involvement for the offences punishable under Section 302 (murder) and Section 201 (Destruction of Evidence) of IPC.

However, the Public Prosecutor submitted that the earlier report was filed when the investigation was at a very initial stage and requested the court to file a fresh status report regarding the role of the applicant Khan. (ANI)

