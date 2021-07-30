Delhi HC asks Ramdev to file reply on AIIMS doctors association's plea against his allopathy remark

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): A single-judge bench of Delhi High Court Justice C. Harishankar issued notice to Swami Ramdev on Friday asking him to file a reply to a petition filed by the Resident Doctors Association of All India Institute of Medical Science against his controversial statement on allopathy.

The association has approached Delhi High Court seeking a permanent and mandatory injunction against defendant Swami Ramdev for his statement on allopathy.

A single-judge bench of Justice C. Harishankar issued notice to Swami Ramdev and other defendants and listed the matter for August 10 for further hearing.

The Association has filed suit under Section 91 of the Code of Civil Procedure, 1908 (CPC), accompanied by an application seeking leave of the court, seeking inter alia permanent and mandatory injunction against the defendants, as a result of a sustained and mala fide misinformation campaign being orchestrated by the defendant, who would consequently profit from such statements/misinformation, through the defendants.

The advocate informed the Court that such campaign by the defendant during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic amounts to public nuisance, as also a series of wrongful acts affecting the public at large in as much as the defendant is misleading and misrepresenting to the public at

large.

Association lawyer said that Swami Ramdev is highly influential and has a very large reach, with followers numbering several lacs on social media, and accordingly, statements made by him

have the potential to directly influence his followers.

He also said that this the misinformation campaign alleging ill-effects and lack of efficacy of allopathy during the ongoing pandemic have the propensity to divert people from allopathic treatments prescribed as the standard form of care even by the Government of India, and thereby directly violates the right to health of persons in India/citizens of India,

which is a facet of Article 21 of the Constitution.

The lawyer further added that despite the sacrifices made by the health care workers, the defendant through his misinformation campaign is inducing the innocent members of the public into believing that allopathic medicines are unsuccessful in the treatment of COVID-19; that the allopathic doctors, who are only concerned with profiteering during the ongoing pandemic, are to be blamed for the deaths of the COVID-19 patients and also that the vaccines are not only ineffective in preventing COVID-19 but are also causing deaths of allopathic doctors themselves and other members of the society. (ANI)