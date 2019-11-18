Delhi HC asks two dailies to publish clarification for reporting 'copy-paste' in order

New Delhi [India], Nov 18 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Monday took suo moto cognisance of newspaper reports claiming that parts of earlier judgements of it and the Supreme Court featured in its order dismissing bail plea of Congress leader P Chidambaram in INX Media case.

Justice Suresh Kumar Kait, who wrote the order in Chidambaram's case, directed the editors of The Hindu and The Indian Express to publish a clarification on the issue in their respective dailies on Tuesday.

Chidambaram, a former Finance Minister, is facing probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in FIPB approval to INX Media during 2007-08. (ANI)

