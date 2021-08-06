Delhi HC: Bail pleas of Tahir Hussain adjourned till Aug 18 in northeast Delhi violence cases

New Delhi [India], August 6 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday adjourned the bail pleas of suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain in connection with four separate cases relating to northeast Delhi violence till August 18.

Tahir Hussain has moved his bail pleas in four matters pertaining to violence in northeast Delhi.

Justice Yogesh Khanna noted one status report filed by Delhi Police in one case is on record and the status reports filed in three cases are not on record.



The court listed the matter for further hearing on August 18, directing to bring other status reports filed by Delhi Police on record.

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur along with lawyer Rizwan appeared for Hussain in the matter and urged the court to send the petition to the same bench which is already dealing with the bail application of Tahir Hussain.

Delhi Police has registered four separate cases against Hussain and other accused under the offenses punishable under Sections 147/148/149/427/436/120-B of the Indian Penal Code, at Police Station Dayalpur, Delhi.

Apart from this matter, Hussain has been named as an accused in other seven FIRs filed by Delhi Police and one complaint under money laundering charges being probed by Enforcement Directorate.

More than 750 cases were registered over the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others were injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots-related cases in which many accused have been charge-sheeted. (ANI)

